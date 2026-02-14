Vista Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

