Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,316,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,787,000 after buying an additional 315,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $2,351,689,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,909,000 after purchasing an additional 417,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,884,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,662,000 after purchasing an additional 137,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,019,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 94.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.50 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $42,725.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,419.07. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $236,877.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

