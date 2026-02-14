TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.53 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Tripadvisor completed a deliberate shift to marketplace businesses, reporting record revenue of $1.9B in 2025 and guiding to experiences contributing over 50% of group revenue and roughly 40% of Adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

contributing over 50% of group revenue and roughly 40% of Adjusted EBITDA in 2026. The experiences business is accelerating — GBV is approaching $5B, Q4 bookings grew 18% (GBV +16%), conversion and unit economics improved (10% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2025), and an AI?native MVP plus LLM partnerships show higher engagement and early monetization signals.

Management will explore strategic alternatives for TheFork to potentially unlock shareholder value, noting the business is growing fast, diversifying revenue, and improving profitability but may have limited synergy with the experiences-first strategy.

to potentially unlock shareholder value, noting the business is growing fast, diversifying revenue, and improving profitability but may have limited synergy with the experiences-first strategy. Legacy hotels and media remain challenged by structural SEO traffic headwinds (Q4 hotels revenue -15%, full?year hotels & other -8%), and management expects mid? to high?teens revenue declines for that segment in 2026, pressuring near?term consolidated growth and margins.

Strong cash generation ($245M operating cash flow, $163M free cash flow in 2025) and active buybacks (6.1M shares repurchased in 2025, ~21% reduction in share count since end?2024) support capital returns and strategic flexibility.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,970,412 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 335,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 243,675 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $707,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 88.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,917 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 72,919 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 143.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,140 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

