Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.31), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 632.51% and a negative return on equity of 261.08%.

Here are the key takeaways from Beyond Air’s conference call:

Revenue grew 105% year?over?year to $2.2M , with an installed base of more than 45 hospitals, customer retention above 90%, and over half of customers on multi?year agreements, indicating early commercial traction.

grew 105% year?over?year to , with an installed base of more than 45 hospitals, customer retention above 90%, and over half of customers on multi?year agreements, indicating early commercial traction. Commercial momentum includes national GPO agreements with Premier and Vizient, the first sale into a VA Medical Center, expansion of distribution to 40 countries , and repeat international accessory orders, supporting broader adoption.

Commercial momentum includes national GPO agreements with Premier and Vizient, the first sale into a VA Medical Center, expansion of distribution to , and repeat international accessory orders, supporting broader adoption. Management expects FDA clearance for the Gen 2 LungFit PH system by the end of calendar 2026 and says Gen 2’s smaller size, transport compatibility, simplified operation, and extended service intervals should expand the addressable market.

Management expects FDA clearance for the system by the end of calendar 2026 and says Gen 2’s smaller size, transport compatibility, simplified operation, and extended service intervals should expand the addressable market. Timing risk remains for Gen 2 because launch is contingent on a contract manufacturer inspection and continued engagement with the FDA, which could delay approval or commercialization.

Timing risk remains for Gen 2 because launch is contingent on a contract manufacturer inspection and continued engagement with the FDA, which could delay approval or commercialization. Operating expenses fell ~36% YoY to about $6.9M, net loss narrowed to $7.3M, cash and equivalents were $17.8M at quarter end, and subsequent financings give management confidence in a runway into calendar 2027, albeit conditional on meeting revenue and cost targets.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Shares of XAIR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.39. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XAIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beyond Air by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled nitric oxide (NO) therapy for pulmonary and respiratory diseases. The company’s proprietary LungFit® platform delivers pulsed, low-dose nitric oxide gas through compact, portable devices designed to support treatments in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Beyond Air’s approach leverages NO’s antimicrobial, vasodilatory and anti-inflammatory properties to address a range of unmet needs in respiratory medicine.

The company’s lead candidate, LungFit® PH, is under investigation for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension, with ongoing clinical studies assessing its impact on pulmonary arterial pressure and exercise capacity.

