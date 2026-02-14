Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Down 27.8% – Should You Sell?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 27.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.14. Approximately 9,155,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 906% from the average daily volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Key Headlines Impacting Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust this week:

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Desjardins upgraded Allied from “sell” to “hold” and set a C$9.50 price target (down from C$12.50), signaling some stabilization in analyst stance despite the lower target. Desjardins upgrade to hold

Desjardins upgraded Allied from “sell” to “hold” and set a C$9.50 price target (down from C$12.50), signaling some stabilization in analyst stance despite the lower target. Neutral Sentiment: The Globe and Mail reports Allied raised about C$560 million via a share sale to pay down debt — this lowers near?term refinancing/default risk and improves the balance sheet but is dilutive to existing unitholders; the net effect will depend on how much leverage is reduced and on future cash flow/FFO recovery. Allied raises $560?million in share sale

The Globe and Mail reports Allied raised about C$560 million via a share sale to pay down debt — this lowers near?term refinancing/default risk and improves the balance sheet but is dilutive to existing unitholders; the net effect will depend on how much leverage is reduced and on future cash flow/FFO recovery. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance highlights a roughly 35% price decline tied to the equity raise and a reported leadership shift — the combination prompted a large volume sell?off as investors priced in dilution, governance/strategy uncertainty, and a re?rating of the trust. Allied down 35% after equity raise and leadership shift

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.53.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.11.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current year.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.