Tiff Advisory Services LLC Invests $18.61 Million in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Tiff Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 339,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,614,000. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 3.9% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 395,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 424,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,227 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $55.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

