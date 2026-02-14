Tiff Advisory Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in The Oncology Institute, Inc. $TOI

Tiff Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777,837 shares during the quarter. Oncology Institute accounts for about 0.6% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

In related news, Director Brad Hively sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $50,265.41. Following the sale, the director directly owned 683,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,628.17. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Pacala sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 174,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,884. This represents a 22.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,580 shares of company stock valued at $251,145. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $2.51 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $246.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 1,527.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

Oncology Institute Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

