Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 818,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,495 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SCHB opened at $26.33 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

