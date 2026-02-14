Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Insider Balaji Purushothaman Sells 12,827 Shares

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PG opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

