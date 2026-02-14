Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Insider Balaji Purushothaman Sells 12,827 Shares

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:PG opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.38.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Modest fundamental support from recent results — P&G posted a slight EPS beat in its most recent quarter and set FY?2026 EPS guidance in the 6.83–7.09 range, which largely aligns with Street expectations and supports the stock’s valuation relative to peers. MarketBeat PG Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing update — P&G’s Native brand released a feature?length “microsoap” series as a marketing push; positive for brand engagement but unlikely to move near?term earnings materially. PR Newswire: Native microsoap launch
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on valuation and headwinds — Recent pieces note a YTD rally under new CEO but warn premium valuation, tariff pressures and margin squeeze could limit upside; useful context for positioning but not immediate catalysts. Zacks: Time to Buy or Wait?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/competitive note — Coverage noting P&G’s YTD rally but that it lags some rivals and faces tariff challenges; informative for relative performance analysis. 247WallSt: Rallies Under New CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — Multiple senior insiders disclosed sizable sales over Feb 11–12: CEO Gary Coombe sold ~36,093 shares (~$5.86M) and Chairman Jon Moeller reported sales totaling ~173,268 shares (two filings) worth tens of millions; another insider sold ~12,827 shares. Heavy insider selling can be interpreted as a near?term negative signal for sentiment/liquidity. SEC filings: Coombe Form 4 Moeller Form 4 (both) Purushothaman Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Italy — Italy’s competition authority opened an investigation into allegedly misleading advertising for a P&G epilator product; potential reputational, remediation or fines risk depending on outcome. Reuters: Italy probe
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
