Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) COO Panagiotis Tsourapas Sells 35,000 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $3,311,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,363.15. This represents a 77.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Panagiotis Tsourapas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,467,150.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,047,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,681,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 422,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,129,000 after buying an additional 993,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

