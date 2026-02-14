GoldPro Token (GPRO) Price Tops $5.02 on Major Exchanges

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. GoldPro Token has a market cap of $11.09 million and $1.81 worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldPro Token has traded flat against the dollar. One GoldPro Token token can now be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00005571 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoldPro Token

GoldPro Token’s launch date was December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,629,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,209,136 tokens. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial. The official website for GoldPro Token is ipmb.com. The official message board for GoldPro Token is medium.com/@ipmb.

GoldPro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,629,548 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 5.02047352 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPro Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldPro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

