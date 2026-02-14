LOFI 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $230.28 Thousand (LOFI)

LOFI (LOFI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. LOFI has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $230.28 thousand worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LOFI has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LOFI Token Profile

LOFI’s genesis date was November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LOFI’s official website is lofitheyeti.com. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti.

LOFI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.0034692 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $222,247.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

