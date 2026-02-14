Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating. 132,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 67,653 shares.The stock last traded at $65.6850 and had previously closed at $67.15.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lonza Group is a Swiss multinational life sciences company that provides products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company operates globally with manufacturing and research facilities across Europe, North America and Asia, serving customers involved in drug discovery, development and commercial production. Lonza’s client base ranges from large pharmaceutical firms to emerging biotech companies and manufacturers of consumer health and specialty chemical products.

The company’s core activities center on contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for small molecules and biologics, including process development, clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing, and fill–finish services.

