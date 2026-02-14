Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,895 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the January 15th total of 39,473 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 107,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 730,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

Get Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF alerts:

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF Price Performance

ASEA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 108,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,619. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $91.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.58. Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF Company Profile

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.