First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Short Interest Up 253.7% in January

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 282,547 shares, a growth of 253.7% from the January 15th total of 79,889 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,649 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company's stock are sold short.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. 739,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,032. First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $782.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries. The universe of stocks consists of dividend-paying companies in the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index that have a positive five-year dividend-per-share growth rate and a dividend to earnings-per-share ratio of 60% or less.

