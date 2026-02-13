Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,521 and last traded at GBX 1,495, with a volume of 101197438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,433.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,815 to GBX 1,819 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,520 to GBX 1,800 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,419 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,446 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,513.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,384.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,245.98. The firm has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

