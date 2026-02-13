Short Interest in TMD Energy Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE) Drops By 40.4%

TMD Energy Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 336,960 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 565,622 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 93,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TMD Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TMDE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TMD Energy has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Get TMD Energy alerts:

TMD Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.17 million for the quarter.

TMD Energy Company Profile

We are principally involved in marine fuel bunkering services specializing in the supply and marketing of marine gas oil and marine fuel oil which include high sulfur fuel oil, low sulfur fuel oil and very low sulfur fuel oil, to ships and vessels at sea. We are also involved in the provision of ship management services for in-house and external vessels, as well as vessel chartering services. For our bunkering services, we provide offshore bunkering services which involve STS transfer of marine fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMD Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMD Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.