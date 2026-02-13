Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Short Interest Down 42.2% in January

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 314,965 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the January 15th total of 544,785 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA FXE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,261. The firm has a market cap of $471.19 million, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.18. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52-week low of $95.72 and a 52-week high of $111.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.79.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,879,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter worth about $4,796,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 93,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest. The Shares are intended to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the euro through an investment in securities.

