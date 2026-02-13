Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Short Interest Down 42.2% in January

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 314,965 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the January 15th total of 544,785 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA FXE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,261. The firm has a market cap of $471.19 million, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.18. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52-week low of $95.72 and a 52-week high of $111.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.79.
Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest. The Shares are intended to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the euro through an investment in securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.