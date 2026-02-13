VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Short Interest Down 41.5% in January

VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 304,392 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 520,450 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,584,256 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,584,256 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Merk Gold ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 240,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Merk Gold ETF Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of OUNZ traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 1,164,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $53.35.
Key Headlines Impacting VanEck Merk Gold ETF
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. CPI softened, giving gold broad support and prompting traders to bid bullion — a direct tailwind for OUNZ. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbed Back Above $5000
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple technical analysis pieces show gold forming higher highs and holding key moving averages — implying upside potential toward Fibonacci/ABCD targets, supporting further inflows into gold ETFs like OUNZ. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Strength Emerging Above Key Support
- Positive Sentiment: Gold reclaimed the $5,000/oz area after recent volatility; analysts note the level as a pivot for renewed upside — this supports physical-gold exposure via OUNZ if momentum continues. Gold reclaims $5,000 as analysts warn volatility is far from over
- Positive Sentiment: China retail/speculative demand for gold-backed ETFs has surged (Chinese ETF holdings more than doubled since 2025), adding a structural demand tailwind for global gold ETF flows including OUNZ. How China’s ‘unruly’ speculators might be fueling the frenzy in gold market
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday and market-outlook pieces highlight key entry/resistance levels and USD dynamics — helpful for traders but not an immediate directional catalyst for longer-term OUNZ holders. Gold market analysis for February 13 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro outlooks flag a weaker USD and structural bullish case for gold in 2026, but also list tail risks (oil shock, sovereign-debt stress) — these are medium-term framing items for ETF positioning. 2026 Market Outlook: DXY Weakness, Gold’s New Floor, and Bitcoin Consolidation
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn that volatility remains high — rapid sell-offs and 3% intraday plunges occurred this week, which can produce sharp redemptions/flows out of ETFs and short-term pressure on OUNZ. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: After 3% Plunge, Can CPI Push XAU Above $5,000?
- Negative Sentiment: Prospects of a prolonged Fed pause have been cited as a drag on gold (less incentive for non-interest-bearing assets), which could cap upside for OUNZ if rate expectations shift. Gold Falls on Prospects of Long Fed Pause
VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Merk Gold ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.