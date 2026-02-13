VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Short Interest Down 41.5% in January

VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 304,392 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 520,450 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,584,256 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,584,256 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 240,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 1,164,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $53.35.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

