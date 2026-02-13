Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCA) Drops By 42.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,187 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 77,378 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBCA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 133,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBCA provides access to a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds that mature between January 1, 2035, and December 15, 2035. The fund combines the defined maturity and regular income distribution characteristics of a bond with the transparency and tradability of a stock.

