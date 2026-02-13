Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) CFO Sells 25,541 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 25,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $445,435.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 425,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,425,952. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. 5,930,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,101. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 44.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Intuitive Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

