David Malcom Rodman Sells 14,055 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 14,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $385,669.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,802.16. This trade represents a 24.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, February 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,349 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $184,057.51.

On Monday, February 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $65,585.91.

On Tuesday, January 20th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $13,353.60.

On Wednesday, January 14th, David Malcom Rodman sold 11,367 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $370,677.87.

On Tuesday, January 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 7,709 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $252,469.75.

On Monday, January 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $205,167.36.

On Friday, January 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $72,195.90.

On Friday, January 2nd, David Malcom Rodman sold 70,037 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $2,512,227.19.

On Monday, January 5th, David Malcom Rodman sold 192,715 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $6,748,879.30.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.60. 1,068,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.51. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,976 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $63,442,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,708,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,323,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,149,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MLYS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.