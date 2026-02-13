Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Director Daniel Allen Gold Sells 425,000 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $11,334,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,928,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,802,773.71. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, February 13th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 375,784 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $9,958,276.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 777,332 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $17,933,049.24.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 917,282 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $21,134,177.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $26,299,000.00.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 4,357,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,100. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings (HC Wainwright, Goldman Sachs, Leerink, Citi — consensus PT ~ $28.69), supporting a positive headline narrative for the stock. MarketBeat ROIV coverage

Multiple analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings (HC Wainwright, Goldman Sachs, Leerink, Citi — consensus PT ~ $28.69), supporting a positive headline narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows show new and increased positions (several funds added ROIV, LPL Financial materially increased its stake), which can provide demand support below recent highs. MarketBeat institutional ownership report

Institutional flows show new and increased positions (several funds added ROIV, LPL Financial materially increased its stake), which can provide demand support below recent highs. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright slightly improved its FY2026 EPS view (less negative) and kept a Buy rating with a $33 target — this is mixed for stock moves because estimates remain negative even as the price target was raised. HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright slightly improved its FY2026 EPS view (less negative) and kept a Buy rating with a $33 target — this is mixed for stock moves because estimates remain negative even as the price target was raised. Negative Sentiment: Director Daniel Allen Gold sold two large blocks (425,000 shares on Feb 11 and 375,784 shares on Feb 13) at ~ $26.50 per share (SEC filing). Large director sales can create near?term selling pressure and raise investor caution. SEC filing — Daniel Gold sales

Director Daniel Allen Gold sold two large blocks (425,000 shares on Feb 11 and 375,784 shares on Feb 13) at ~ $26.50 per share (SEC filing). Large director sales can create near?term selling pressure and raise investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares on Feb 9 at ~$26.47; this is another sizable insider disposition following previous large sales, which may weigh on sentiment. InsiderTrades / sale report

Insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares on Feb 9 at ~$26.47; this is another sizable insider disposition following previous large sales, which may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut several 2027 quarterly EPS forecasts and lowered FY2027 EPS materially (from about -$1.22 to -$1.79), signaling expectations for weaker near?term financial performance — a clear negative for sentiment until operational catalysts emerge. HC Wainwright estimate update

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

