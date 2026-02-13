Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 83,030 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the January 15th total of 140,925 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 9.4%

ICOI stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 46,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,353. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI – Free Report) by 1,431.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,030 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 5.87% of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

The Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF seeks to generate monthly income by investing in options tied to Coinbase (COIN) stock, utilizing a covered call strategy to capitalize on market volatility.

