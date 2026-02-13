Short Interest in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Grows By 76.7%

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 77,968 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the January 15th total of 44,128 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,494 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 241,494 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.11. 152,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,724. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Shares are focused to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the Swiss Franc through an investment in securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.