T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR) Short Interest Up 74.0% in January

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,495 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the January 15th total of 8,903 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2%
TOTR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $556.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29.
T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF
T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Company Profile
The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.
