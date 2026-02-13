T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR) Short Interest Up 74.0% in January

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,495 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the January 15th total of 8,903 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2%

TOTR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $556.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOTR. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,188,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

