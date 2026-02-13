Short Interest in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Expands By 72.1%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 68,825 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 39,993 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 305,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA:OILU traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 378,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,847. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

