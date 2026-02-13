Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.56 and last traded at GBX 159.89, with a volume of 46809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.51. The firm has a market cap of £64.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc is a new UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted securities that provide exposure to global Emerging Markets.

