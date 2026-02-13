abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 and last traded at GBX 2.35. 166,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,885,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88.
abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 25.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.77.
About abrdn Property Income Trust
Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Property Income Trust
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.