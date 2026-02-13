St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,256.50 and last traded at GBX 1,268.50. Approximately 7,348,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 29,263,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STJ shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,645.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The company has a market cap of £6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,428.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,343.29.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

