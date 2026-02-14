SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $130.21 and last traded at $125.08, with a volume of 5038894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.64.

The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in SharkNinja by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

