Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,400 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 15th total of 105,025 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on YB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yuanbao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yuanbao in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yuanbao has an average rating of “Hold”.
Yuanbao Trading Up 0.9%
Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yuanbao
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new position in Yuanbao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd acquired a new position in Yuanbao during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Yuanbao during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,613,000.
About Yuanbao
Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China’s personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.
