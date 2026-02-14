Insider Buying: Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Insider Acquires £198.90 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider William Floydd purchased 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 per share, with a total value of £198.90.

William Floydd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

On Monday, January 12th, William Floydd acquired 106 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 142 per share, for a total transaction of £150.52.

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 166 on Friday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 125.71 and a 12-month high of GBX 198.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.03 million, a PE ratio of 184.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crest Nicholson ( LON:CRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

CRST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crest Nicholson

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.