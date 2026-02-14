4basebio (LON:4BB) Insider Buys £17,280 in Stock

4basebio PLC (LON:4BB – Get Free Report) insider Heikki Lanckriet acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 576 per share, with a total value of £17,280.

4basebio Price Performance

4basebio stock opened at GBX 569.75 on Friday. 4basebio PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 520 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 600.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 733.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Get 4basebio alerts:

About 4basebio

(Get Free Report)

4basebio is a specialist life sciences group focused on supplying therapeutic synthetic DNA for gene therapies and gene-based vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of DNA/RNA based products to patients.

Our focus is the development of high quality, GMP grade synthetic DNA as well as non-viral nanoparticles which can efficiently and safely deliver fully functional genes to patients. These products and technologies are also available for customers and partners with whom we endeavor to combine our capabilities and know-how to develop gene therapy solutions for clinical development and commercialisation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4basebio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4basebio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.