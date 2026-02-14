Tennant (TNC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Shares of TNC opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tennant has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $90.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

TNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tennant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 68.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 56,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 39.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

