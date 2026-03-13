Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $142.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DCO

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.82. The company had a trading volume of 68,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,787. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,683. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.