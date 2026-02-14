Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $28.77

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.7692.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

Get Moderna alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $55.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $0.68. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $703,186.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,679.52. This trade represents a 85.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

More Moderna News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Moderna reported a narrower-than-expected loss (GAAP EPS -$2.11) and revenue above estimates, driven by stronger COVID-19 vaccine sales; management reiterated a ~10% revenue growth target for 2026, pushing near-term sentiment. Moderna beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Q4 results beat expectations: Moderna reported a narrower-than-expected loss (GAAP EPS -$2.11) and revenue above estimates, driven by stronger COVID-19 vaccine sales; management reiterated a ~10% revenue growth target for 2026, pushing near-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large bullish options flow: Traders bought about 146,946 call contracts Friday (?75% above typical call volume), signalling outsized short-term bullish positioning that can amplify upside moves if momentum continues.

Unusually large bullish options flow: Traders bought about 146,946 call contracts Friday (?75% above typical call volume), signalling outsized short-term bullish positioning that can amplify upside moves if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Technical picture is mixed but showing early bull signals: Several technical analysts point to support holding after a sharp YTD rally and highlight possible breakout targets above recent resistance — this supports momentum trading but also implies higher volatility. Moderna Price Forecast: Breakout Signals New Bull Trend

Technical picture is mixed but showing early bull signals: Several technical analysts point to support holding after a sharp YTD rally and highlight possible breakout targets above recent resistance — this supports momentum trading but also implies higher volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline & operational updates: Norovirus Phase 3 is fully enrolled and other trials progressed; management also highlighted international manufacturing capacity — positive for long-term value but timeline-driven. Q4 press release / slide deck

Pipeline & operational updates: Norovirus Phase 3 is fully enrolled and other trials progressed; management also highlighted international manufacturing capacity — positive for long-term value but timeline-driven. Negative Sentiment: Major regulatory setback: The U.S. FDA issued a refusal-to-file for Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine application, citing trial issues; Moderna has requested a Type A meeting, but the decision raises near-term uncertainty for one of its key pipeline catalysts and could pressure valuation. FDA refuses Moderna’s application for new mRNA flu vaccine

Major regulatory setback: The U.S. FDA issued a refusal-to-file for Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine application, citing trial issues; Moderna has requested a Type A meeting, but the decision raises near-term uncertainty for one of its key pipeline catalysts and could pressure valuation. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and mixed market reaction: Despite the beat, some outlets note the stock’s sharp pullback from the 52-week high and intraday swings after earnings — a sign investors are split between near-term optimism and longer-term execution/regulatory risks. Moderna Reports a Narrower-Than-Expected Loss. The Stock Falls After Earnings.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.