Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) Expands By 208.2%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 124,179 shares, a growth of 208.2% from the January 15th total of 40,287 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,552,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of SaverOne 2014 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SaverOne 2014 currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Up 2.6%

SVRE stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. SaverOne 2014 has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Shares of SaverOne 2014 are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

