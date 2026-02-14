Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price at C$20.61

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.61.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6%

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$19.70 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$15.46 and a one year high of C$20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.86%.The business had revenue of C$371.17 million during the quarter.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada. Riocan’s tenants consist of grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, cinemas, pharmacies, and corporates. By geography, the company operates in Canada, which generates the majority of total revenue, and in the United States.

