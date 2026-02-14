Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts have commented on CLBT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $128.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 105,930 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3.9% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

