Brokerages Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) PT at $6.75

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Jones Trading reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Redwood Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.4%
RWT opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 57.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $834.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.59.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc (NYSE:RWT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.
The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redwood Trust
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Buy This Stock Now
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
- Silicon Valley insiders hint at 12-month AI warning
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.