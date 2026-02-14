Brokerages Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) PT at $6.75

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Jones Trading reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,750,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,209 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,114,000. NFC Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 486,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 55,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

RWT opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 57.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $834.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

Redwood Trust, Inc (NYSE:RWT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

