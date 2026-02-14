Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Up 110.3% in January

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,573 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the January 15th total of 7,882 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,188 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,188 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLYPP opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLYPP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, whose principal subsidiary, Valley Bank, delivers a full spectrum of financial services. Founded in 1927 as The Bank of Passaic County, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become a regional banking franchise. Valley National Bancorp provides commercial and consumer banking services, with offerings that include deposit accounts, business and agricultural lending, residential real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to core lending and deposit-taking activities, Valley National Bancorp operates specialized businesses covering mortgage banking, wealth management, and insurance services.

