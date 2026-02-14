Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

PLTK has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Playtika from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Loop Capital set a $3.75 price target on Playtika in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Playtika has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 17.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

