First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 77,863 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the January 15th total of 42,371 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.
First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Price Performance
Shares of LALT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $24.18.
First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.