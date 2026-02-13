First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 77,863 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the January 15th total of 42,371 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Price Performance

Shares of LALT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (LALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that utilizes multiple alternative strategies in an attempt to provide lower correlation and more diversified risk exposures than traditional investments over various market cycles. LALT was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

