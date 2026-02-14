Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Shares Up 8.2% – Should You Buy?

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Deutsche Wohnen Trading Up 8.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a Germany?based real estate company primarily engaged in the acquisition, development and management of residential and commercial properties. Headquartered in Berlin, the company holds a diversified portfolio of multi?family apartments and office spaces, with a strategic focus on long?term rental income. Deutsche Wohnen’s shares are traded on German exchanges and its American Depositary Shares (ADS) are available over the counter under the ticker DTCWY.

The company’s property portfolio spans major German urban centers including Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Leipzig and Dresden.

