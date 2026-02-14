Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.5450 and last traded at $21.5450. 159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WJXFF shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Wajax in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Wajax in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wajax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wajax Stock Performance

Wajax Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Wajax Inc, trading on the OTC Markets as WJXFF, is a Canadian distributor and service provider of industrial products, power systems and fluid power solutions. The company specializes in the sale, rental, repair and maintenance of equipment ranging from engines, pumps and compressors to welding and metal?cutting systems, material handling equipment and precision tools. Its offerings also extend to aftermarket parts, technical support and customized system integration for customers across diverse sectors.

Founded in 1852 as the Hamilton Foundry & Steel Company, Wajax evolved through decades of growth and strategic acquisitions to become one of Canada’s leading industrial products distributors.

Further Reading

