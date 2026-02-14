Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,975 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the January 15th total of 119,238 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco DB Oil Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DBO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.44. 365,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,189. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco DB Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. military movements and increased U.S.–Iran tensions are keeping an upside risk premium for crude, offering short-term support for oil-linked products. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds From Session Lows As Trump Puts More Pressure On Iran
- Positive Sentiment: A drone attack forced Russia’s Volgograd refinery to halt processing, creating a localized supply disruption that can support near-term prices. Russia’s Volgograd oil refinery halts processing after drone attack, sources say
- Neutral Sentiment: Regional import waivers and sales processes (e.g., Serbia’s NIS seeking a U.S. sanctions waiver) are incremental developments with limited immediate market impact on global crude balances. Serbia’s NIS seeks new sanctions waiver to allow crude oil imports
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. issued broad licences allowing major oil companies to resume or expand operations in Venezuela, a move that will unlock additional crude supply over time and is a key near-term downward pressure on oil prices. US allows oil majors to resume Venezuela operations, broadly okays new energy investments
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. also granted licences to specific buyers (e.g., Reliance) and greenlit broader investment activity in Venezuela, which increases the likelihood of more Venezuelan barrels flowing to market. Exclusive: India’s Reliance wins US licence for Venezuelan oil
- Negative Sentiment: Market-wide supply/demand data are tilting bearish: analysts warn of a multi-million barrel-per-day surplus and agency reports (inventory builds, lower demand forecasts) are weighing on prices. Those macro signs are the primary reason oil exposures like DBO are under pressure. Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: Record 3.7M bpd Surplus Sparks Selloff—WTI Below $63, $60 Next?
- Negative Sentiment: Weekly builds and agency revisions (EIA/IEA) and commentary that demand growth will be weaker than expected are pressuring futures — a direct negative for an oil-futures ETF like DBO. Oil set for weekly drop as Iran risks recede, oversupply concerns
Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile
PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.
