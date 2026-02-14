Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,975 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the January 15th total of 119,238 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.44. 365,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,189. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

More Invesco DB Oil Fund News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco DB Oil Fund this week:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Oil Fund

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.