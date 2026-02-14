Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 80,269 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the January 15th total of 269,504 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 166,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of VKI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 148,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,974. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 8,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $77,461.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461.48. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,045,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 96,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 76,993 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 718,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 208,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN: VKI) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with high after-tax total return. The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities and other political subdivisions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and income generation, with portfolio managers conducting in-depth credit analysis to identify opportunities across various sectors—such as transportation, education and healthcare—that offer attractive tax-exempt yields.

Featured Stories

