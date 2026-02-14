WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Short Interest Up 63.7% in January

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,450 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 52,825 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 304,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA QGRW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. 357,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 52.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund
The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.