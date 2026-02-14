Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 71,404 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the January 15th total of 43,741 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,674 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,674 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,511,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,649,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of CATH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,525. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4031 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

